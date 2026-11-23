Everyone deserves to be safe, equal and respected. But family violence and violence against women continues to exist. Today marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the beginning of 16 Days of Activism, a widely recognised annual global campaign which encourages action to end gender-based violence. With support from the Rotary Club of Bright, Alpine Shire Council, Alpine Health and Victoria Police, people are standing up to say NO to family violence and YES to RESPECT!