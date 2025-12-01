Newly elected Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Gareth Graham, said his main goal for the next 12 months is to enhance the projects council are already working on.

"I’d be very keen to finish some of the legacy projects for the community and see them carried to fruition," he said, after being installed last week to lead council over the next 12 months.

"For example Nimmo’s foot bridge, it's just out of Myrtleford as you drive towards Lake Buffalo and it's been identified as a project due to the dangerous nature of the bridge.

"This is particularly noticeable in summer when kids walk to Nimmo Bridge Reserve...they have to walk on the road itself which is really dangerous.

"There’s been a plan to install a foot bridge for several years, but there's always another hiccup which causes delays, so I’d really like to see that one finished."

Cr Graham said the Wandi Walk, Bright Skate Park, the Tronoh Dredge Hole redevelopments in Harrietville, and long-standing plans to upgrade public facilities in Tawonga were also on the radar.

"Looking back, I’m really proud of the whole team," he said.

"Six of us were fresh-faced, so we had a steep learning curve, but I'm happy with what we’ve achieved during the last 12 months.

"Our cultural strategy, Bushfire Places of Last Resort, rural directions, event funding and community grants, flood studies for Myrtleford and Bright, pool upgrades: the list goes on.

"I’d especially like to thank Cr Sarah Nicholas, our previous mayor...she’s put a lot of work in over her time.

"I’d also like to thank the whole team...as a group we’ve achieved a lot and I look forward what we will manage in the future."