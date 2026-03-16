The Mount Beauty RSL Sub-Branch warmly invites veterans, their immediate family and sub-branch members to join them for its March coffee catch-up at Rocky Valley Café in Tawonga South this Saturday, 21 March at 10am.

This is a monthly gathering, held on the third Saturday of the month.

"It's a really good opportunity for our veteran community to check in with each other over a nice cuppa and we hope people are able to drop by," Mount Beauty RSL secretary, Megan New said.

Check the 'Mount Beauty RSL Sub-Branch' Facebook page for further details and other community news.