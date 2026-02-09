Fifty years of community service were celebrated by the Bright Lions Club last Sunday, 8 February, as approximately 50 past and present members and their guests gathered at the Pioneer Park clubrooms to take a trip down memory lane.

Lions members Graham Badrock and Brian Kelly acted as joint masters of ceremonies and each gave a presentation of the club's past achievements, recalled interesting anecdotes and outlined what the club has planned for the future.

"The Bright Lions 50th celebration luncheon went really well," Mr Badrock said.

"People came from far and wide; from Melbourne and beyond.

"Malcom Stapleton, who has been a member of our Lions Club for the past 49 years did the honours and cut our 50th anniversary cake.

"The afternoon was all very pleasant: the members of the local CWA did a fantastic job catering for the lunch.

"Our catch-up was very well received: some of our past members even hinted they may rejoin our group."

Anyone interested in joining the Bright Lions Club can find more information at: https://www.brightlions.org.au/