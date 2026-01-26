Myrtleford Lions Club members were met with a line of locals and out-of-towners keen to get their Australia Day off to an appetising start with a barbequed bacon-and-egg-roll breakfast in Myrtleford's Jubilee Park on Monday morning.

"People were pretty much in line right on 7:30am," Lions member, Kevin Kennedy said.

"From there, the crowds have been slowly filtering in all morning.

"Perhaps next year we'll make pancakes for everyone, as they're always a crowd favourite."

After the approximately 100-strong audience ate their breakfast while listening to local musician Rudi Katterl belt out some true-blue tunes, the ceremony commenced with master of ceremonies Jack Byrne, inviting the First Myrtleford Scout Group to raise the Australian flag, before the National Anthem rang out around Jubilee Park.

Alpine Shire Council deputy mayor, Gareth Graham, led the assembly in an Australia Day affirmation ceremony, before introducing the morning's guest speaker Amy Rogers who owns local clothing store 'Elkemi'.

As a born-and-bred Myrtleford local, Ms Rogers spoke about how everyday acts of inclusivity and community spirit can shine through within the region and beyond.

"Whether you're working at the local Foodworks, running a small business, or volunteering at the op shops, you are all a part of helping Myrtleford and surrounds thrive," she said.

"It doesn't matter if you've lived here your whole life or you're new to the town, you're always made to feel welcome.

"Being a local means connection, support and pride: it means showing up for Myrtleford and surrounds and knowing your community will show up for you."

The Local Achiever of the Year for Myrtleford and District Community Award was to presented to Belinda Ramia by Cr Graham, who congratulated her on all her hard work as part of the Myrtleford Show committee, Myrtleford Community Garden and local family business, Red Ramia and more.

"Through her many volunteer roles, Belinda consistently demonstrates what true community involvement looks like," he said.

"Despite her many commitments, Belinda remains generous with her time and is always willing to lend a helping hand.

"She leads by example, inspiring those around her to get involved and give back.

"Her positive impact is felt across generations and her ongoing contribution has enriched the Myrtleford district in countless ways."