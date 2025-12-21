Myrtleford's Marian College hosted its annual awards night on Wednesday, 10 December, which brought together students, families and the wider community to celebrate outstanding academic achievements throughout the 2025 school year.

Acting principal, Kylie Quin, opened the evening with an address praising the students’ remarkable successes and expressing gratitude to local community organisations and sponsors.

“Their support and generosity have enabled us to present several significant awards, making this celebration all the more meaningful,” she said.

Mrs Quin also acknowledged the dedication of students, parents and the unwavering commitment of Marian College staff in guiding students through their educational journey.

Adding to the evening’s inspiration, 2024 College Dux, Jaz Rossato, delivered a heartfelt speech, sharing advice drawn from her own experience.

Her message encouraged students to embrace uncertainty, take risks and pursue opportunities beyond their comfort zones.

The evening featured recognition of the Year 12 Class of 2025 award recipients, followed by the presentation of the Catholic Education Sandhurst Awards, Australian Defence Force Awards, Art Acquisition Award, the University of Melbourne Kwong Lee Dow Scholarship, Marian Youth Community Awards and Sports Awards.

A lively interlude saw Year 7 students perform a contemporary theatre piece titled “The Smile Project”, delighting the audience with an energetic and memorable performance.

Academic Excellence and Endeavour Awards were also presented, highlighting individual achievements across subjects and year levels.

The presentation of the evening’s most significant awards reflected upon Marian College’s deep connection to its community, history and founding values.

Connor Sacco was awarded the Myrtleford Rotary Club Scholarship, presented by Marian College deputy principal Michael Webber on behalf of the Myrtleford Rotary Club members.

David Byrne and Gerry Green attended on behalf of the Lions Club of Myrtleford to present Eliza Burke with the Geoff Green Memorial Award.

The Myrtleford branch of the Returned Services League, represented by Brian McDonald and Judy Pitts, presented Helina Murphy with the Kevin Pitts OAM Memorial Spirit of ANZAC Award.

This year, the Presentation Association awarded financial bursaries to three students: Libby Boland, Helina Murphy and Lily Boyer.

These students embodied values of compassion, justice and community, making them very worthy recipients of this special bursary.

The Presentation Sisters’ Award and the Fr Leo Lacey Award were the final awards to be presented: special guests Melissa Parmesan and Carmel Ardern each reflected on the significance of these awards in their speeches.

The Presentation Sisters’ Award was presented to Lily Burton, with the Fr Leo Lacey Award presented to Jack Byrne.

Lily and Jack, both college captains in 2025, excelled academically and in all aspects of life at Marian College.