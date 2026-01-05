Howitt Park was filled with almost 60 stalls last Saturday evening, as more than 1000 market-goers explored Bright Rotary's Twilight Market.

Attendees were able to find a special handicraft or two, sample some delicious fresh food and drinks on site and survey the local produce available.

Usually held on a Thursday evening, the Twilight Market was rescheduled from New Year's Day.

Bright Rotarian, Alan Poyner, said the evening went well, supported by strong local and tourist numbers.

"It was well-attended...the streets were pretty full by 6pm," he said.

"Stallholders said it was a good market with the park providing plenty of shade.

"Our next Twilight Market isn't until Easter, so we have some time to plan."

Markets at Porepunkah and Harrietville this weekend will continue to cater for locals and visitors alike during the ongoing school holidays.

Porepunkah People's Market is being held at Porepunkah Hall this Saturday, 10 January, from 9am to 1pm.

People can seek out fresh produce, plants, homemade arts and crafts, sustainable balms and preserves, second-hand and quality clothing and enjoy live music on site.

The Harrietville Historical Society has everything in place for the annual Harrietville Bush Market this Sunday, 11 January.

From 8:30am to 1:30pm, Tavare Park will host approximately 35 stalls full of artisan handicrafts, clothing and jewellery, local produce and preserves, plants and second-hand books, with a number of food and drink vendors on site.

“It'll be a lovely January affair in our beautiful park,” society president Robyn Downey said.

“The bush market will be a great place for locals and visitors to get together, share a coffee and something to eat."