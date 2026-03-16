Alpine Health us upgrading essential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) at Bright Hospital.

Works commenced on Monday and aim to be completed by this Friday, 20 March.

The works are funded by the Victorian government and delivered by the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority, and seek to improve comfort and reliability for patients, residents and staff.

Due to the scale of the installation, acute hospital beds at Bright Hospital were temporarily closed from Monday until midnight this evening, Wednesday, 18 March.

Patients who required inpatient care during this time were transferred to the Myrtleford Hospital and returned once beds reopened.

Bright Urgent Care will remain open to the community throughout the works.

From Thursday 19 to Friday 20 March, Urgent Care will temporarily operate from alternative rooms within the hospital while works occur in the Urgent Care area.

Alpine Health interim chief executive officer Cameron Butler said the upgrades will support a better clinical environment into the future.

“While there will be some short-term disruption, these works will help ensure a more comfortable and reliable environment for patients and staff,” Mr Butler said.

He thanked the community for their understanding while the improvements are carried out.