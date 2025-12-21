Harri Silvester was proudly announced as the Dux of Mount Beauty Secondary College during the college's annual presentation evening held last Thursday, 18 December.

After receiving the award, Harri thanked his teachers, family and congratulated his peers for making it through to the end of Year 12.

He thanked the Mount Beauty Lion’s Club, who sponsored the Dux Award, and also thanked the Rotary Club of Mount Beauty for their support of his year-long exchange to Italy in 2024, where he developed a love for the language and which ended up being his best subject in Year 12.

Harri’s plans for next year are to study a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne, followed by a Master’s in Engineering and he is hoping to stay at Ormond College.

"I am sure whatever Harri does, his friendly and kind nature will always shine through," Mount Beauty Secondary College principal, Simone Roy said.