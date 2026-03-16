Myrtleford Lodge resident, Lorraine Clasby will this week celebrate her 100th birthday, with her extended family travelling from all around Australia to join her for the milestone.

Lorraine was born on 20 March, 1926 and grew up in East Kew, Melbourne and as the only child in her family, she was very spoilt and doted on by all her aunties.

Her father, Harold Stoney, was a stretcher-bearer during WWI and before he returned home, he trained in England as a tailor and was able to set up "a classy place in Collins Street", which made Lorraine quite "a well-to-do young lady".

She met her husband, Dennis Clasby and got married in 1951, when she was 24.

"I used to go to church in East Kew and [Dennis'] father saw me as I was coming back from communion," she said.

"At the time, I used to work in a very good delicatessen and Dennis would visit and buy things like cheese, just so he could see me."

Dennis became a chemical engineer and bought and rebuilt their first house in Burwood.

Together they had three children and over the years, Lorraine kept a very busy schedule: she was proud to belong to the Box Hill VIEW Club and was president there twice, (an organisation working with The Smith Family: 'Voice, Interests and Education of Women', a support network to help young Australians experiencing poverty to overcome their circumstances).

Lorraine was also a secretary at a business in Temple Court and was involved with the Box Hill Art Performers, who carried out pantomimes for aged care residents.

She was also involved with Probus.

Aside from these tremendous accomplishments, Lorraine was also dedicated to her family and neighbourhood circle.

"On Wednesdays, I used to take my mother out for tea," she said.

"[In Burwood, our] backyard was always full of animals, kids and most of the neighbourhood: it was always a lot of fun."

Growing up, one of her sons, Hugh, said he could not compete with her calendar.

"Every day was full," he said.

"Every now and then there'd be a 'H.C.' written in; and I thought 'She's going to do something for me!' but no, it stood for 'house-cleaning'.

"She was such a busy lady, every day of her month was completely chockers."

In the late 1970s the family moved to a two-storey home in East Doncaster and after Dennis' death years later, Lorraine stayed at the house for about six years, before moving into a unit nearby.

Over time, Hugh said the family noticed little limitations and a loss of Lorraine's mobility and she relocated to Myrtleford Lodge, where he worked.

"It was a good transition for her: she fell in love with it," he said.

"She has the best outlook of the beautiful garden and bird bath from her window, which we're happy to keep up for her."

Lorraine has eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who call her 'Greatie'.

She said the secret to a long life is to "eat sensibly, have really good sleep, travel and keep yourself entertained and the mind busy".