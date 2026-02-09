The Myrtleford Cemetery Trust's outgoing chairperson, Kym Goodman has put a call out for new members, after more than two decades of service to the local community.

Goodman joined the trust in 2002 and has been the group's chairperson for the last three years.

"I enjoyed my time serving our community as a trust member, but it's time for me to move on," she said.

"A death, burial and ongoing grief is a hard road to travel: helping to maintain a beautiful resting place for loved ones is a privilege and has given me a sense of pride in both our Pioneer and Lawn cemeteries."

Trust member, Kerry Murtagh said Kym would be sorely missed.

"On behalf of the Myrtleford Cemetery Trust I would like to thank Kym for her dedication and service," she said.

"She has achieved and supported the trust in so many ways.

"As project manager of the babies' memorial in the Pioneer Cemetery, Kym created a special place for families, especially mothers, to remember their babies buried there.

"Kym cared for the roses on a weekly basis and organised rose-pruning events for community members to learn about pruning.

"She kept the toilets and pergolas clean, emptied the garbage bins and picked up the never-ending collection of artificial flowers, and took general care of the cemetery.

"For over 15 years Kym and her husband John raised the flag [on site, during] funerals as volunteers; [a service] originally for returned service people, but extended to any local.

"We wish her all the best as she embarks on the next part of her life's journey, filled with laughter and joy.

"I would also like to thank John for his support and work in the cemeteries throughout the years."

Day-to-day running of the cemetery is done by Trinny Schipkie, with general business and other decisions made by the trust.

Meetings are held bi-monthly and take less than two hours.

New trust members are always welcome: contact trust secretary Trinny Schipkie for more details, via email: myrtlefordcemetery24@gmail.com or on: 0473535502.

Due to privacy issues, families are required to contact the secretary to organise a special flag-raising tribute to include in their next local funeral.