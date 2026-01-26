Public input is being sought to develop Community Climate Action Plans for Dinner Plain, Kiewa Valley, Lower Ovens and Upper Ovens.

The plans seek to guide how Alpine Shire communities respond to the challenges and opportunities of climate change by identifying appropriate priorities, goals and actions.

In partnership with the passionate work of existing volunteer groups, the plans aim to reduce emissions, build resilience, protect natural Alpine Shire environments and support ongoing community wellbeing.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, said the plans are being developed to reflect the specific needs and context of each of the four main areas.

"While council is facilitating the development of these plans, they are truly intended to be co-designed with the people who live and work in our different towns and those who will be part of implementing changes," she said.

"Climate action should be informed by experts in conjunction with local voices to ensure the actions reflect the needs, strengths and concerns of our communities.

"We want to hear from everyone, regardless of your background, knowledge, or experience."

People across Alpine Shire can contribute to the development of the Community Climate Actions Plans in four ways:

- Completing a survey, either online via Engage Alpine or in-person at Alpine Libraries in Bright, Mount Beauty and Myrtleford.

- Speaking to a council representative in person at a pop-up stall between February and March 2026.

- Joining a working group to help develop the plan specific to their community.

- Pinning their ideas on a virtual map via Engage Alpine to highlight location-based concerns, suggestions and ideas.

Cr Nicholas said since council declared a climate emergency in 2019, it has introduced a number of initiatives to reduce emissions across the region.

"From implementing our Food Organics, Garden Organics (FOGO) kerbside bins to opening the Alpine Tip Shop at the Myrtleford Transfer Station to upgrading 1200 streetlights to efficient LED lighting; we are now ready to start actively working towards specific initiatives tailored to the needs of our unique communities," she said.

Community members can find out more and have their say, including submitting an expression of interest to join a working group, by visiting Engage Alpine: https://engage.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/community-climate-action-plans