Alpine communities are being advised by the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), emergency services and Alpine Shire Council to be prepared for extreme heat, as a series of 40-degree days descend on the district, forecast for this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

According to the BoM, areas which lie north east of Echuca, Seymour and Bairnsdale, including the Alpine Shire, all the way up to Wollongong in New South Wales are forecast to reach the 'Extreme Category' for heatwave severity by this Friday, 9 January.

A heatwave is a period of above-average hot weather, generally lasting more than two days.

Heatwaves can cover a large area, with the potential to expose a high number of people to hazardous heat and affect critical infrastructure, such as residential and commercial electricity supply.

Alpine Shire Council has announced several facilities are available for people who are unable to stay cool within their homes, including the Mount Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford libraries, swimming pools, splash-parks and Visitor Information Centres.

The Mount Beauty Neighbourhood Centre will be open as a free place for people to keep cool from 1pm to 6pm on Wednesday, 6 January, through to Friday, 9 January as part of their 'Cooler Places Heat Wave Plan'.

Refreshments will be provided and everyone is welcome, including children, however all children must be accompanied by a supervising adult.

Victoria's Country Fire Authority (CFA) has urged residents and visitors to stay vigilant.

For more information regarding what to do before, during and after a heatwave, visit https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/campaigns/survive-heat

Further information about council facilities, including their locations and opening and closing hours, can be found at: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/things-do

The Victorian Department of Health recommends people can prevent the impacts of a heatwave and stay cool by taking the following actions:

>If at home and if available, use a fan or air-conditioner to cool down, or take a cool shower

>Wear light and loose clothing

>Keep skin cool by using a spray bottle or damp cloth

>Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, including carrying water when outdoors

>Have a plan to stay cool, including cancelling or rescheduling activities to a cooler time of day

>Check the weather forecast regularly

>Check in with family, friends and neighbours