Alpine Health is pleased to announce Cameron Butler as the new Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective from Monday, 2 February.

Mr Butler brings his extensive regional experience in rural and regional health leadership, including nine years as CEO of Mansfield District Hospital and a strong understanding of the region's local health context.

Mr Butler will support continuity and stability across the organisation as Alpine Health prepares for its next chapter of leadership.

Alpine Health would also like to sincerely thank Josh Freeman for his leadership as outgoing Interim CEO, as he 'provided steady, professional guidance during a key transition period, ensuring continuity of care and services across all Alpine Health sites'.

Alpine Health wishes Mr Freeman every success as he takes up a senior role with NSW Health.