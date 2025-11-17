Christmas is fast approaching and to help shoppers prepare this holiday season, the Alpine Observer/Myrtleford Times is pleased to reintroduce this year's 'Buy Local and Win' promotion.

From Wednesday, 26 November to Wednesday, 19 December 19, locals and visitors alike are encouraged to shop locally in the Alpine Shire as they tick off their Christmas list, and go in the draw to win one of three major prize packs from participating businesses.

A list of all participating businesses will be published each week in print and on the Facebook page, to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

The major prizes up for grabs this year include:

• 1st prize: $2000 first prize voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors

• 2nd prize: $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright; and

• 3rd prize: Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

There are also loads of $100 vouchers from participating businesses in the prize pool, available to anyone - simply by buying at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

To sign your business up to be included in the promotion, the cut-off time to register is this Friday, 21 November at 2pm.

Call Michael Kidman and book your space now: 5731 3306 or 0409 841 954 or email: mkidman@nemedia.com.au