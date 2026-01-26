PHOTO
Where do you live?
I'm from Box Hill South, in Melbourne.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
At least once a year: every January and if possible, also in the middle of the year.
What do you do for a living?
I work in administration at the CFA headquarters.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like reading, playing tennis, walking my Whippet and watching old films.
What do you think makes the area unique?
It's a very picturesque town. All the people who work here in town are very friendly. I love the river, compared to going on trips to the ocean: I'd go to the river every time. The restaurants and cafes here are always good. I'd like to live here.
What would you change about the area?
Possibly the development: it's not very spread out, but I don't want the town to be too big.