Lions Club of Upper Kiewa Valley members have the tongs, aprons and snags ready for a bumper barbecue breakfast for all the community to enjoy as part of Mount Beauty's official Australia Day celebrations on Monday, 26 January.

Club secretary Yvonne Sutton said most of the 17 members would be on hand in Hydro Park, serving up breakfast from 8am.

"We've been hosting the event with the Alpine Shire Council for many years and it's a great opportunity to bring the community together," Ms Sutton said.

"It's not just for locals either, it's a busy holiday season and we still have many tourists who are welcome to join in."

Mount Beauty Community Band will be playing throughout the morning.

The official ceremony, including the national anthem and presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards commences at 9.30am.

In the event of wet weather, proceedings will be moved to the Mount Beauty Community Centre.