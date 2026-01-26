The 2026 Alpine Shire Community Awards announced on Australia Day celebrated four inspiring individuals, one reflective community event and one community group leading the way for a sustainable future.

At the event held in Mount Beauty's Hydro Park and attended by around 100 people on Monday, Local Achiever of the Kiewa Valley was awarded to Steve Gardiner and Local Young Achiever of the Kiewa Valley was awarded to Evelyn Neidzwiedzki.

The '180 Years of Tawonga', organised by the Tawonga District Community Association in March 2025, was also awarded Community Event of the Year.

In the Ovens Valley, Belinda Ramia was awarded the Local Achiever of Myrtleford and District, whilst Bright Food Co-op was awarded Community Organisation of the Year and Lorraine Hughes of Havilah received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Alpine Shire Mayor, Cr Sarah Nicholas, lauded the winners and said we were "very fortunate to have so many people living in our communities who truly live by their values”.

“Through people like Lorraine, the recipient of our Lifetime Achievement Award, we are reminded we can make a difference to our community no matter where we are or where we live," she said.

“Through her volunteerism across Havilah, Myrtleford, and Porepunkah, Lorraine continually demonstrates her keen community spirit across our region.”

Cr Nicholas also commended the contributions of the Local Achievers, Steve Gardiner and Belinda Ramia.

“I am inspired by Steve, whose immense pride in his hometown has seen him take the lead on projects to manage and beautify areas of Mount Beauty," she said.

“In Myrtleford, Belinda shows genuine care for the many different groups of people across her community.

“She demonstrates, with an open heart and community spirit, we can make connections with anyone, no matter who they are.”

Cr Nicholas highlighted the myriad of achievements by Local Young Achiever, Evelyn Neidzwiedzki.

“I am in awe of young women like Evelyn, who remind us to follow our passions, as wide and varied as they may be,” she said.

“From the classroom to the cricket pitch, as well as volunteering with Mount Beauty CFA, Evelyn’s dedication and discipline highlight her natural-born leadership.

“I [also] commend the Tawonga District Community Association for their monumental efforts in bringing together approximately 500 people to celebrate 180 years of colonial settlement in Tawonga.

“I had the privilege of attending this celebration alongside the opening of the newly refurbished Tawonga Memorial Hall, which showcased the rich and varied history of Tawonga over the past 180 years.”

Cr Nicholas also celebrated the volunteers behind the Bright Food Co-op, who she said were incredibly deserving of the Community Organisation of the Year.

"The Bright Food Co-op is dedicated to community-led entrepreneurship, where volunteers come together to tackle one of the biggest social and environmental issues facing humanity today: food security,” she said.

“It is an honour they’ve chosen Alpine Shire as the place to start such an important not-for-profit enterprise.”

Cr Nicholas thanked every award recipient for choosing to call Alpine Shire home.

“It is a privilege to be able to present the Alpine Shire Community Awards to such a dedicated group of passionate people,” she said.

