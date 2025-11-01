Social media
Saturday, 1.11.2025
Daniel Saville
Football

Thomason triumphs in Bright’s best and fairest

Football

Bright reserves the right to go back-to-back

Football

Milawa no match for Bright as finals footy arrives

Football

TMG’s ton helps Bright topple Hawks

Football

Mountain Men primed for finals footy

Football

Bombers’ big breakthrough

Football

Bright’s big win in the wet

Football

Bright blast Benalla off the park

News

Brave Bombers go down in Tallangatta thriller

Football

Bright falls in gripping grand-final rematch