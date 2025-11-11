If you ever need living proof that age is just a number, look no further than Mount Beauty cricketer Craig Henderson.

At 65 years young, ‘Hendo’, as he’s affectionately known around the club and in the tight-knit Kiewa Valley community, has been one of the first bowlers picked in the Power line-up each week in the club’s first XI for a few seasons, and is as reliable as they come.

After playing community cricket in Toowoomba for 20 years, Henderson relocated to Mount Beauty in 2016 and played his first game for the local cricket club in 2018.

While he’ll be the very first to admit ball speed is no longer his greatest asset with Kookaburra in hand, his prodigious swing bowling continues to bamboozle top-order opponents, highlighted and emphasised once again with a four-wicket haul in the season opener against Eskdale, then with three more wickets selflessly leading the club’s second XI.

Fortunately for the Mount Beauty United Cricket Club, Henderson is more than just a skilful bowler.

After long-standing club president Ross Wilson stepped down at the end of last season, Henderson stepped into the role and has stepped up in a big way.

“I took on the role of president to try and give something back to Mount Beauty United Cricket Club, who have basically been my gateway into this wonderful community,” Henderson explained.

“The friendships and support from club members have been fantastic, and I just want to build on the legacy of Ross' efforts during his seven years at the helm.”

“As a small club at the end of the valley, we need to focus on supporting and developing our local players, as it's hard to attract people from Albury and Wodonga, or further afield.

“I'm excited to see several of our young players in A grade now and I want to ensure they enjoy playing cricket for us, while they're around the area.”

First XI captain and life member Greg McLennan was glowing in praise for the loyal clubperson.

“With Ross stepping down after such a long run as president, Hendo has dived into the role with vigour”, McLennan said.

“As well as being possibly the nicest fellow in the world, he contemplates the big picture but also has committed a significant amount of time to the nitty-gritty of running the club.

“Hendo is in his mid-60s but still has the athleticism to play in our first XI – we are truly lucky to have him and will be a big loss for us when he retires in 20 years’ time!”

While there are a few things on his leadership ‘to-do list’, Henderson was emphatic on the most important item.

“By far my main priority is that everyone enjoys being in and around the club and its people,” Henderson added.

“Thanks to Ross, we're getting new nets and decking this season, so the physical bits are looking ok.

“I really want to work on culture and inclusion, so the Power can be a destination club and summer activity centre for our community.”