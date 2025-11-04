Another all-round masterclass from Ovens Valley United’s forceful Geeth Alwis has spoiled Wangaratta Magpies’ unbeaten run through the season, with the Magpies defeated by 32 runs at McNamara Reserve.

After posting 9/198 from their 45 overs, the Tigers bowled Wangaratta out for 166 in 37 overs.

The Tigers won the toss and batted, and their hyper-aggressive approach blew up in their face to start the innings when opener Dylan Bursill was bowled for 10 trying to heave a good ball over cow corner.

The dismissal brought Alwis to the crease and while opener Seamus Phillips (seven from 24 balls) departed soon after, Alwis and Noah White (19 from 44) would build a strong partnership, batting for 14 overs and bringing the score to 3/93 before White was dismissed.

The Magpies were able to remove Daniel Saville cheaply, trapped LBW by James Thewlis’ tweakers, and Joel Jordan for six, thanks to some handy fielding from Nick Stebnyckyj off his own bowling.

Alwis would continue to punish the bad balls at the other end, bringing up another 50 off 58 balls in the 28th over.

Tyler Nanson would finally get his man, Alwis dismissed for 78 LBW trying to sweep a full ball.

But the damage had been done, with OVU sitting at 6/158 with 10 overs to go.

Conner Forde (22 from 42) and Michael Elliott (21 from 31) would provide some handy late-innings runs, with a large run chase needed from the ‘Pies.

Nanson was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4/27 from his nine overs, while David Killen picked up 2/33.

With the target very much achievable on a ground with a quick outfield, the run chase got off to a shaky start.

Cam Nottle copped a leading edge first ball, trying to turn a Joel Jordan ball to the leg side, only for it to balloon up and be taken by Dan Saville.

James Thewlis would depart soon after, clean bowled by Joe Monk next over.

Resistance came in the form of Jack Davies and David Killen, whose 106-run stand breathed some life back into the chase.

Both Davies and Killen would lodge half centuries, bringing the total into triple figures in the 25th over, before Davies was bowled by Seamus Phillips on 50.

Killen would fall for 66, Nanson would contribute 16 runs at better than a run a ball, but it was the middle order and tail where the wheels fell off.

Wangaratta’s batters from number six to 11 would combine for just 14 runs.

Alwis was the bane of the lower order, picking up four wickets and having a run out off his bowling; Tyler Schulze left short of his crease in a dreadful bit of miscommunication with Rhys Grant.

Ovens Valley captain Seamus Phillips said it was a comprehensive effort with bat and ball.

"I thought our batting was solid, we stayed patient and knew if we batted our 45 overs we would post a defendable total," he said.

"We bowled tight and just keep trying to put pressure on them, and we knew the later the game went on we would create chances, which we did.

"Improvement wise, with the bat we just have to get the top order and middle order working together a bit more, which doesn't feel far away from happening.

"We know once that clicks, our batting will go to another level."

The Tigers are at home once again this weekend, hosting Benalla in a top vs bottom clash.

"We’re looking forward to Benalla, they line up quite well, results haven't fallen their way just yet," Phillips said.

"They have some strong bats up the order and bowling-wise they have some good consistent bowlers.

"Not much will change, we just need to play 45 overs and that'll give us a great chance of going 4-0."