An exciting new chapter for the region's arts scene kicked off at Freeburgh Hall last Sunday, as 33 local artists, makers and community members gathered to mark the launch of Alpine Regional Creatives (ARC).

Fuelled by coffee, afternoon tea and a vibrant musical performance by Nicky Bomba, the afternoon served as the official launch and strategy session for a newly formed ARC, which is all about uniting and supporting the Alpine region's creative community.

The group aims to build a welcoming home where locals of every age can connect, share their unique voices and find the guidance and support they need to truly thrive.

By championing opportunities for growth and strengthening cultural connections, ARC is working toward a bold 10-year vision: to cultivate a vibrant, highly appreciated local

arts scene, to eventually put the area on the map as a nationally recognised centre of arts and culture.

"Our recent launch was great," event organiser and ARC spokesperson, Daniel A'Vard said.

"The main preface of the event was to get feedback from the artists in our region and to get their opinion on what's important for them, for the future.

"From here, we'll start to build a strategy around how we can sell the creative aspect of the valleys and embed art into the local tourism landscape and community, which we rely on.

"We want to work alongside other organisations in our region, such as the Alpine Shire Council and Victorian state government and develop the arts we already have.

"We have so many creative people here: photographers, artists, makers and other champions.

"The vision is; within 10 years, our area would be known as a destination for the arts not just for the outdoors."

To start turning that vision into reality, the ARC launch transitioned into an open-forum brainstorming session.

Rather than getting bogged down in red tape, the group mapped out practical, grassroots ways to elevate local talent and build a more connected community.

The lively discussion explored broad concepts for the future, including: finding better ways for local creatives to connect and showcase their work, both online and through shared physical spaces; establishing mentorship pathways to support the next generation of artists; and exploring collaborative partnerships and sustainable funding avenues to bring more creative projects to life across the region.

The incredible momentum from the afternoon at Freeburgh Hall is already translating into action.

The ARC community plans to keep the conversations going, working together to turn these big-picture concepts into a tangible roadmap for the entire Alpine region.