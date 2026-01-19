Preparations are well in hand for Australia Day celebrations across communities throughout the Alpine Shire this coming Monday, 26 January.

Australia Day is also the time Alpine Shire Council presents its annual Community Awards to celebrate the individuals, organisations and groups across the region for their contribution to the community; selfless volunteers, young people doing incredible things or sporting clubs with impressive histories.

These awards are an opportunity to celebrate not only the award recipients, but all of those who were nominated and the many more who are the quiet achievers in the community.

More than ever, the Alpine Shire Community Awards are an opportunity to be grateful and to recognise those who go above and beyond every day to make our communities what they are.

At each of the ceremonies in the shire, either a barbeque breakfast before, or morning tea service following the celebrations will be available for the public to enjoy.

"The Rotary Club of Bright is delighted to once again volunteer our time to cook and serve the community breakfast on Australia Day," president, Phil Keeghan said.

"Each year we look forward to being part of this wonderful community celebration.

"There's something special about gathering together as a town to share a bacon and egg breakfast and celebrate what makes our area such a great place to live.

"It's our pleasure to support the Alpine Shire in putting on this event and we love seeing so many locals and visitors come together to start Australia Day in true Bright style."

For a gold-coin donation, a breakfast of bacon, eggs, sausages, tea, coffee and orange juice will be supplied by Alpine Shire Council, with Rotary club volunteers handling all the cooking and serving on the day.

The Myrtleford Lions Club, who have taken over many of the responsibilities of the disbanded Myrtleford Rotary Club, have been coordinating breakfast arrangements for this year’s Australia Day barbeque since early January.

“The Myrtleford Lions Club is honoured to continue the Australia Day Breakfast tradition the Rotary Club has proudly supported for so many years," club president, Adrian Villella said.

"Rotary’s commitment to the Myrtleford community, working alongside our local Scouts, has made this event a much-loved part of Australia Day celebrations.

"We want to sincerely thank Rotary for their years of dedication and service and we’re pleased to step in to ensure this important community tradition continues for everyone to enjoy.”

Each gathering in Mount Beauty, Bright, Harrietville, Mudgegonga and Myrtleford will also feature live musical entertainment from a local artist or group.

BRIGHT: Howitt Park, Riverside Ave (wet weather backup Bright Community Centre).

7.30am: Barbecue breakfast hosted by the Rotary Club of Bright. Entertainment by Adam Lindsay.

9.00am: Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards.

HARRIETVILLE: Pioneer Park, Great Alpine Road (wet weather backup Harrietville Hall).

10.00am: Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards. Entertainment by Olivia Stapleton and Jenny Mitchell.

11.15am: Morning tea hosted by the Harrietville Historical Society.

MOUNT BEAUTY: Hydro Park, Lakeside Avenue (wet weather backup Mount Beauty Community Centre).

8.00am: Barbecue breakfast hosted by the Upper Kiewa Valley Lions Club. Entertainment by Mount Beauty Community Band.

9.30am: Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards

MUDGEGONGA: Mudgegonga Community Hall, Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road.

7.00am: Barbecue breakfast hosted by the Mudgegonga Community Hall Committee. Entertainment by Gordon Dixon.

9.00am: Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards.

MYRTLEFORD: Jubilee Park, Great Alpine Road (wet weather backup Alf Richardson Pavilion, Myrtleford Showgrounds).

7.30am: Barbecue breakfast hosted by Myrtleford Lions Club with 1st Myrtleford Scout Group. Entertainment by Rudi Katterl and students.

9.00am: Official ceremony including presentation of Alpine Shire Community Awards.