The Kiewa Valley Historical Society Inc marked its 60th anniversary in 2025.

The society began in 1965, when a group of like-minded people from all along the Kiewa Valley met with the idea of documenting and preserving the history of the valley.

Since the formation of the KVHS Inc, significant materials, both written and artefacts, have been collected and saved for future generations.

Some of this history is on public display at the society’s museum, which has been located at the Mount Beauty Visitors Centre since 2009.

At present, visitors to the museum can see the history of the Kiewa Valley and the Bogong High Plains interpreted through artefacts and information in four permanent displays of:

• The First Peoples of the Kiewa Valley and the Bogong High Plains;

• Kiewa Valley Cattlemen and Women and their High Plains Huts;

• Cross Country Skiing on Mt Bogong and the High Plains; and

• The Kiewa Valley Hydro Electric Scheme and the town it created - Mount Beauty.

KVHS Inc president Barb Pyle said the society aims to preserve and conserve the history and heritage that is unique to the Kiewa Valley and surrounding Bogong High Plains.

“Our displays have many items that show the social history of how the first settlers of the Kiewa Valley and Mount Beauty lived, worked and socialised,” she said.

“The exhibition includes photographs, books, farming equipment, hospital and technological equipment from the Kiewa Valley Hydro Electric Scheme, oral histories and genealogy records.

“The diverse social history of the people from the Kiewa Valley is also told through a series of temporary exhibitions.”

The current temporary displays are “Toys of Yesteryear” a collection of beautiful old toys; and “the Rabbitohs” whose presence in the country disappeared with the introduction of myxomatosis.

The museum is opened 9.30am till 4pm seven days a week, except Christmas Day.