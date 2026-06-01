Pre-loved quality snow gear was snapped up quickly at Bright P-12 College's Snow Gear Sale on 23 May, raising more than $5000 to support Bright College Snowsports Team's winter program.

Acting principal Mathew Gray said a wide range of second hand skis, snowboards, boots and clothing was is big demand, generating more than $20,000 in sales in just two hours.

"It was a great event and a fantastic way to recycle gear," he said.

"Thank you to the many parent volunteers and the BCST committee who supported the Snow Gear Sale."

Formed in 1999, the Bright College Snowsports Team has grown from its early beginnings of just 12 members to a thriving team of more than 100 students, support staff and volunteer parents.

Over the years, the team focus has always remained the same – to provide a safe and affordable environment which supports the development of snowsports activities for students at Mount Hotham.

The program is open to students from prep to year 10.

Last year, more than 60 students were part of program.

A highlight is always the annual race day, where students pit their skills against each other in a timed slalom course on the Summit at Hotham.

The BCST also represents the school at the Victorian Interschools Championships at Mount Buller.