A Melbourne teenager’s fatal fall at a popular swimming hole along the Ovens River has prompted a Coroner to recommend new warning signage along Bright’s Canyon Walk.

Coroner Simon McGregor released his findings on Monday, 25 May into the death of a 14-year-old boy, who died from severe head injuries following an accidental fall on 14 January 2025.

The court heard the incident occurred during an annual family holiday and at the time the boy, along with a group of family friends, were swimming in the Ovens River at Howitt Park.

A group of children made their way to the bend of the river near the end of Canyon Lane, featuring a five-metre embankment above the water and rock shelves below.

It's commonly used by young people for river diving.

At about 4:48pm, the teenager is believed to have jumped from the embankment and lost his footing.

He fell forward into the rock shelves and landed on the rock ledge adjacent to the Ovens River.

While no one saw the boy fall on the ledge, several witnesses heard a loud sound when he hit the rock shelves and then children yelling for help.

Bystanders and emergency services attempted resuscitation, but the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene at 5:40pm.

The Coroner contacted Alpine Shire Council during his investigation and found while there were extensive signage and a designated seasonal jumping platform at the nearby Bright River Pool, there were no signs warning visitors of the dangers of swimming or jumping from rocks within 850m of the location of the fatal incident.

Council data also revealed one serious accident and one fatality had occurred within 1km of the fatal incident in the last 10 years, involving a cyclist and a swimmer.

At the time of the findings, council had no pending proposals to add infrastructure or signage to the area.

Coroner McGregor made a recommendation to the Alpine Shire Council to install additional signage along the Canyon Walk closer to or next to the accident site.

“This additional signage should remind visitors and warn them of the hazards present in the area and the need for caution around the water and rocks,” he said.

Coroner McGregor extended his sincere condolences to the teenager's family.

The Alpine Observer contacted Alpine Shire Council and a spokesperson said council "is considering the recommendation of the coroner and sends its condolences to the family in the wake of this tragic accident".