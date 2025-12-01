The 2025 run of the Alpine Observer and Myrtleford Times 'Buy Local and Win' Christmas promotion has entered its second week.

With the countdown to Christmas well and truly on, local and visiting shoppers to the Alpine region can make their shopping lists work for them by dropping into local businesses this festive season to find this year's round of Christmas presents.

Shoppers will have the chance to win one of three major prizes and dozens of gift cards from participating stores.

A list of all participating businesses is published each week in print and on our Facebook page, to help readers shop at local stores involved in this year's promotion.

The major prizes up for grabs this year include:

• 1st prize: $2000 first prize voucher at Myrtleford Furnishings and Floors;

• 2nd prize: $800 voucher to spend at Catani Clothing and Strides in Bright; and

• 3rd prize: Billy Button Wines Prize pack valued at over $500.

There are also loads of $100 vouchers from participating businesses in the prize pool, available to anyone - simply by buying at nearby businesses and supporting local this festive season.

Shoppers can enter the draw this year by scanning the QR codes on site at participating businesses.

This year's promotion runs until Wednesday, 19 December, with a list of winners published in the Myrtleford Times and Alpine Observer on 24 December and 7 January 2026.

For further details see page 10 of this week's publication.