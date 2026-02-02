The Myrtleford Recreation Reserve saw some air-splitting activity last Friday night, as Australia's whip-cracking world-record holder, Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs delivered an exhilarating performance, alongside local rock band 'The Snow Road Troopers'.

The combination of whip-cracking and impressive selection of music provided an exciting night out for hundreds of attendees.

The Myrtleford Show Society and Myrtleford Lions Club hosted the free event for the local community, with a barbecue on site proving popular to make the evening complete.

“We were very happy with how Friday night’s event went," Myrtleford Lion, Tommy White said.

"With temperatures in the high 30s that evening, to still have more than 200 people attend; that shows real support for these types of community events.”

Belinda Ramia from the Myrtleford Show Society said during intermissions, community members mingled, reconnected with old friends and enjoyed a great social night out.

"For those in attendance, it was more than just a concert," she said.

"It was a celebration of community spirit and the simple joys of gathering to enjoy music and entertainment beneath the stars.

"We were fortunate to have the local CFA there to help cool down the crowd by spraying refreshing water from their fire hoses.

"Thanks to everyone who came along to support this special event."