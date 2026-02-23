An old photograph which features a large group of employees from Mr and Mrs Wackers' menswear factory circa 1950 to 1951 has recently resurfaced in Myrtleford.

As Sue Lunardi was sorting through possessions in her parents' house, she came across the photo and brought it to her mother, Mary's attention.

"My Mum found it originally," Sue said.

"She's had this photo all these years, tucked away somewhere.

"Since finding the photo, I've shown it to a few clients at my beauty salon.

"They were able to pick so many faces out of it, so I made a number of copies and gave them out to the families of the people identified in the photo.

"It'll make a lot of conversations around town."

So far the following faces have been identified: (from left)

Back row: Mrs Mummery, Nel Dyball, Wilma Vertue, Mary Cox, Lila Lewis, (unidentified) Bertie Rhodes, Mr and Mrs Wacker and Ida and Colin Baxter.

Second row: Vilma Baronti, Silvia Lunardi, Mabel Sennit, Mrs Wisel and Horrie Monshing.

Third row: Evalia Lunardi, Maureen Black (Dineen), Lena Tucci, Georie Nolan (Mitchell), Dina Lunardi, Jewel Sennet, Alice Creek (beside Maureen Black), Ann Lee and Ann Dyball.

Front row: Jone Parsons, Dulcie Gunson, Ivy Parsons, Mary Lee and Rosa Tucci.

If you can help identify any more people in the photo contact us here at the Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer on (03) 5731 3307 or email: pmorgan@nemedia.com.au