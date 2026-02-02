Last Thursday morning saw Tommy Owen step through the school gates for the first time, as one of this year's new preps at the Myrtleford P-12 College.

His parents, Beeny and Jarrett, said he was excited to start school and walked him to his classroom bright and early last week.

"Tommy leapt out of bed this morning, saying: 'It's school day!'," Beeny said.

"We hope he stays confident and feels able to just be himself as he starts at primary school.

"He has a love of learning and we hope that is fostered and continues.

"We can't wait to see how much (more) he grows."

Tommy said his new uniform is awesome, as he loves the colour red.

"Now I've started school, I'm most looking forward to playing with my Year 6 buddy in the mornings and at break time," he said.

"My favourite activity in kindergarten was doing anything I could with my friends.

"I'm looking forward to playing on the slide because it's my favourite, and learning Italian.

"I already love [the language] and I know the colours in Italian."

Beeny said now Tommy has started school, it will complement their household routine and make family life run a bit smoother.

"Our quality time together will be even more relaxed," she said.