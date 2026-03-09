Sunflowers have not only brightened up the day for Bright P-12 College families, they've also provided valuable support to the school's music program.

A group of Bright P-12 College parents and friends recently visited Pepo Farms at Ovens to collect the sunflowers in full bloom, which the farm donated.

The bunches of sunflowers were sold to the school community and raised more than $800 for its instrumental program, specifically towards buying a new piano for school.

Acting principal Mat Gray said the school really appreciated the support of parents and friends organising the fundraiser.

"Seeing all the sunflowers at school was a lovely way to start the year and brought a fantastic splash of colour and fun into our school yard," he said.

"It felt like a special celebration of our wonderful school community.

"Thank you to the families who purchased sunflowers and a special thanks to Pepo Farms who donated the sunflowers."