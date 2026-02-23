A great evening was had by the 130 attendees who kicked up their heels and raised their glasses for a good cause at the inaugural Summer Soiree, held at the Bright Pavilion last Saturday evening.

Put on by members of Bright's local community, the ladies' night aimed to raise funds for stroke research, in honour of Jenny McNaught and Jane Folley; two local ladies who passed away in 2025.

Tickets were booked-out ahead of the one-time event, which organiser Mirry McDonald said had raised closed to $3000 for stroke research.

"We have been so well supported by local businesses who have had previous association with these women, we were able to offer 32 raffle prizes and 17 silent-auction pieces," she said.

"The highlight of the evening was when Ally's Dance Troupe took to the stage for a group dance routine and flash dance.

"The young girls stayed on and danced with other women from all ages throughout the night, which was just brilliant."

Music for the evening was run by Terry Lockwood, Dave McKinnon provided the catering and 'Tempo' arranged the lighting.

"All of our contributors were magnificent," Ms McDonald said.

"We had such a huge range of people there, so many ladies were all up and dancing.

"It was just a brilliant night.

"I've had so many messages congratulating us, one in particular from an older lady who said it was the 'best night [she had] had in forever, with her three friends and they were talking about it all the way home.

"It was lovely they had an opportunity to come out and dance as we haven't had a night to go out just for ladies."

Ms McDonald thanked her fellow event committee members, who are experts in their respective fields and made the night possible, together with the wonderful support from Bright and Porepunkah businesses and organisations who donated many vouchers and gifts.

"We feel very fortunate we were so well supported," she said.