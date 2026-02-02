A popular spot for people to cool off in Bright these school holidays has been the Ovens River at Centenary Park, with the waterslide run by the Rotary Club drawing in long lines of both locals and visitors, who were eager for a summer splash.

From this past Boxing Day to Australia Day, the waterslide was open for operation throughout the week, after a Rotary Club working bee held before Christmas to make sure the pumps and water supply were ready to go.

Over six weeks, two supervisory waterslide sessions were covered by Rotarians and Friends of the Rotary, from 1pm to 6pm, to share the workload rather than have volunteers out in the sun for five hours at a time.

Each session was monitored by three volunteers: one person sold tickets, another would be at the top of the slide punching holes in tickets and another was at the bottom of the slide, making sure the water was clear for the next adventurer.

Bright Rotarian, Allan Poyner said slide operations would not have survived without the numbers of generous Friends of the Rotary volunteers.

"We couldn’t have done it without them," he said.

"We had a tremendous response from our Friends of the Rotary: we relied on them to cover approximately 64 shifts by Australia Day.

"These people didn’t have to join our club, but they were just a phone call or email away to lend a hand over the past six weeks."

Approximately $50,000 has been raised by Bright Rotary from waterslide admission over these summer holidays, which will in turn go back into the community via Rotary grant funding projects.

"What we intend to do now; we’ll open up the slide on the weekends," Mr Poyner said.

"Now school has gone back, people can drop by the park on Saturdays and Sundays in February, from 1pm to 4pm."

In recent weeks, the Alpine Shire Council has alerted the public to E-Coli outbreaks in the Ovens River, with some facilities closed until the water is safe for use: check the council's website and look for signage to make sure restrictions have been lifted before swimming.

For more information, visit: https://www.alpineshire.vic.gov.au/news.