Local SES units throughout the Alpine Shire have been supporting fire crews behind-the-scenes over recent weeks of bushfire emergencies across Victoria.

Although SES members do not fight fires, Bright and Myrtleford units have been actively involved working at the Tallangatta Incident Control Centre (ICC) to help coordinate SES resources, support the EPA in monitoring air quality in the Ovens and Kiewa Valleys, and clearing fallen trees to ensure roads are open for firefighters and the public.

SES crews have also supported firefighters and others in the field by delivering meals, moving vehicles around and transporting resources to where they are needed, at both the Walwa and Longwood fires.

Bright SES Unit controller, Graham Gales, said working with other units around the state has gone smoothly overall.

“The best part of our involvement supporting other agencies over the past few weeks is our shared skill base," he said.

"As we’ve done the same training, we just show up, [establish] the resources we have and away we go.

"We're easily able to meld in together with SES crews from other areas."

Myrtleford SES Unit controller, David Coates, said crewmembers have been steadily involved in recent weeks.

"We've usually had three people drop in to the ICC over different days," he said.

"The CFA and Forest Fire Management crews manage the firefighting objectives, but they have a lot of people around them to help make it run smoothly.

"For example, food needs to be prepared and delivered, if extra firefighters arrive at Albury airport, we can help them get to the ICC, vehicles need to be checked and if necessary, repairs carried out and so on.

"As SES, we're go-betweens and we're happy to support them however we can."