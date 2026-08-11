Volunteer user groups running the Myrtleford Indoor Sporting Complex remain hopeful a second bid by Alpine Shire Council for $500,000 in funding from the Victorian government to upgrade amenities at the facility is successful.

Council has applied for the grant through the government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund 2026/27 and if successful in October, will also contribute $223,100 in cash and in-kind management costs for the estimated $723,100 project.

Ben McIntrye, who is a member of the user groups' committee of management which runs the council-owned complex, said amenities within the facility are in dire need of updating.

"The toilets, changerooms and showers are the original amenities from when the building was constructed more than 40 years ago and nothing has been done to them...they don't meet current standards," he said.

"We've been advocating the need for an upgrade for some time, as the stadium is used near daily by members of the community.

"In addition to basketball, badminton, netball, squash and volleyball being played, we've also got Myrtleford U3A running lifeball and picketball, schools using the facility and the Myrtleford Football Netball Club and Myrtleford Savoy Soccer Club also using it too.

"Myrtleford Show also uses the facilities.

"Our domestic basketball competition has around 400 players and of course the basketball club fields teams in the Country Basketball League (CBL) and hosts visiting teams.

"While the ($2.6m) addition of two more basketball courts in 2019 has given us some of the best courts in the league, our amenities are probably the worst."

Fellow committee of management member, Peter Ahne, agreed.

"We have no changerooms for officials or visiting teams so they have to use the squash courts...it's far from ideal," he said.

"I've been on the complex's committee of management for around 28 years and the community use and need for improved amenities has never been greater."

Mr McIntyre said insulation in the original building and an upgraded and sealed car park was also needed.

"Volunteers run the complex and we help keep the costs for use of the facilities relatively low," he said.

"If we don't get this grant I'd like to think there are other options for funding, either through council or government."