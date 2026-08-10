Rainfall of more than 100mms in some areas of the Alpine Shire on Sunday, with further rainfall on Monday has seen minor to moderate flooding in parts of the Ovens and Kiewa river catchments.

On Monday there was minor flooding of the Kiewa River at Mongans Bridge, Ovens River at Bright and Buffalo River downstream of Lake Buffalo.

The Bureau of Meteorology had issued a flood watch for the catchments and the latest updates are availabel on the BoM website.

Mt Buffalo recorded the heaviest rainfall within the shire with 165.6mm on Sunday and 188mm for the week, followed by Dederang with 109mm on Sunday and 119.6mm for the week.

Harrietville had 98.2mm on Sunday (114.8mm for week), Porepunkah had 95mm (100.4mm for week), Buckland Gap had 85.6mm (99.6mm for week), Bright had 85mm (91mm for week), Mt Hotham had 67.2mm (76.2mm for week), Buffalo Creek had 65.4mm (77.6mm for week), Rosewhite had 41.8mm (60.2mm for week), Myrtleford had 40mm (54.4mm for week) and Whorouly had 39.2mm (46.4mm for week).

While rainfall is forecast in the first half of this week, conditions are to clear for the remainder of the week into the weekend.