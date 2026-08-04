Myrtleford’s senior men’s side remain in the hunt for a league title after a 3-2 win at home over Cobram Roar.

After conceding in the third minute of the match, Myrtleford struck back through Tom Morrison (5’) to equalise, before Connor Caponecchia gave the home side the advantage in the 13th minute.

From there, it was a pitched contest, with Cobram unable to find a clean avenue to the back of the net.

As time wore on, Morrison stepped up once again, making the most from a chance in the 78th minute, and although Cobram’s Kieran O’Donnell hit back in the 89th, the match was Myrtleford’s

Myrtleford coach and goalie Jayden Vescio said the match was an arm-wrestle at times, but he was happy to bank the four points.

“It was a good hit-out before finals,” he said.

“We’re pretty dynamic going forward, we’ve got a few different options we’ve thrown at different teams.

“We are scoring, but we’ve probably got to tighten up a little bit defensively, not having Brenton [Cook] the last couple of weeks has thrown us out a little bit, but I’m still toying with the back six combination.

“Things are working well, we’ve got three games to sharpen up.”

The win keeps Savoy within striking distance of Albury City and top spot, with this weekend’s derby match with the always-competitive Wangaratta City an important test ahead of finals.

Meanwhile, over at Melrose Park, Myrtleford’s division one women’s side fell to Melrose 4-0.

An injury to key defensive totem Kobe Chisholm rattled the squad, but co-coach Will Robinson-Dunn said the side did well not to fall in a complete heap.

“We were very unfortunate to lose our rock at centre back Kobe [Chisholm] about five minutes into the game after she sustained an ankle injury,” he said.

“The injury really rocked the team as we had to reshuffle our midfield and lost our way a little.

“I was very proud with how the team held up, three months ago if we were in the same situation we would have lost the game seven or eight nil.

“We had our chances in the first half with a few great chances at goal but it wasn't our day - it could have easily been 1-1 or even 2-1 our way at half-time.

“Melrose are an extremely physical team which may have startled us a little from the start, if we happen to come up against them in the final series, we know exactly what we need to do.

“Our leaders on field really stood up - Gabby [Paglia] dropped into centre back with Alessia [Colanzi] and they controlled the game from there, and Colette [Suter] was instrumental through the middle creating chance after chance, but nothing would go in the back of the net.

“There will be some sore bodies this week, but we'll bounce back with a game against St Pats next weekend.”

Myrtleford heads to Wangaratta to take on the Devils this weekend in the local derby, with the division one men’s match from 3pm, while the senior women take on St Pats at Ian Barker Fields from 11.20am.