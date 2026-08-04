After months of striving and playing some great netball, Myrtleford pulled off a thrilling 36-30 win over the higher-placed Corowa Rutherglen Roos in stunning fashion.

A lightning-fast opening term gave the Saints the confidence they needed, leading by four goals at the first break before breaking even through the second quarter.

However, the match was essentially won in the third term, which saw Myrtleford lock down defensively, conceding just four goals while piling on eight of their own.

Leading 27-19 at the final change of ends, Myrtleford had enough in the tank to withstand the Corowa fightback – while the Roos won the fourth quarter, they didn’t take the points.

Myrtleford coach Olivia La Spina said the match was a joy to coach.

“It was a very exciting weekend, the girls were exceptional,” she said.

“We've honestly been playing great netball in the last five to six weeks but haven't been able to show it on the scoreboard, but this week it just all clicked for us.

“We came out with intensity and ferociousness in the first five minutes, scoring the first six goals of the game and then it just flowed on from there.

“Emma Sharp and Zahra Hazeldine where phenomenal in the ring.

“They both had great confidence under the post and their movement made it really difficult for the quality defenders Corowa have.

“Jorja Reidy played her best game of the year - I think she had nine turnovers in the first quarter so we had so much energy built up from that.

“Our midcourt pressure complimented by our defensive efforts and Tayla [Cartright] and Niamh [Thorn] made it really hard for Corowa to score.

“I was so proud of the team.

“They moulded together four solid quarters of netball where every single person played their role.”

The Saints fast likely finalists North Albury this weekend, with a chance to spoil the Hoppers’ season if they can bank the win.

In other matches from the weekend, B grade lost 34-67, C grade went down 37-57, while the under 17s got up 56-25 and the under 15s came away with a narrow 24-21 win.