The winner of this weekend’s senior football clash between Bright and Whorouly will claim the O&K minor premiership and sail straight through to the second week of the finals series – there’s a lot to play for.

Bright will take confidence into this weekend’s match-up following their 173-point demolition of Tarrawingee, 29.19 (193) to 3.2 (20).

A six goal to one opening term set the tone for the day, with Tarrawingee never looking likely against the might of the Mountain Men.

Luke Quirk led the charge, booting eight goals - stepping into the void left by 2025 centurion goalkicker Cooper Thomason, Quirk has rapidly become one of the best forwards in the competition, sitting second in the league standings with 71 goals from 16 games.

“Tarra always come out and are quite competitive, they tried as hard as possible, but we were quite confident we could win the game,” Bright coach Michael Quirk said.

“With Cooper leaving – and it was time for him to go and challenge himself at a new level – I was quite confident of finding new avenues to goal, whether it be with Luke or Riley Bacon or Tyler Thomason, just spreading the load and kicking not so much bags individually but sharing.

“Luke’s stepped up well as full forward, but we share the responsibility throughout goalkicking.

“Things panned out our way, which was good, and now we turn our attention to the Whorouly game.”

The two sides haven’t met since Easter, when the Mountain Men mauled an injury-stricken Lions to the tune of 39 points, but the Lions have only lost one game since.

While the minor premiership is up for grabs, Quirk said he is not fussed with what the ladder looks like after round 20, instead focussing on getting the best out of his players.

“We’re not specifically eyeing off where we finish,” he said.

“Initially, we’re going to Whorouly to put our best performance together and hopefully come away with the four points – where that leads us to on ladder position, we’ll deal with that as it happens.

“In my opinion, Whorouly have probably been the form side all year, held down top spot all year, undefeated on their home deck throughout the season.

“We’re really keen and looking forward to the challenge of going to Whorouly and taking it up to the top side.”

Over on the netball court on the weekend, Bright’s A graders fought hard against a strong Tarrawingee side, but came up short 31-49.

They will come up against a rampaging Lions outfit who have not lost a single game all year in what should be a high-quality game of netball this Saturday.

Action between Whorouly and Bright kicks off this weekend at the Whorouly Recreation Reserve, with netball from 9.30am and reserves football from 12pm, culminating in the senior football from 2pm and A grade netball from 2.30pm.