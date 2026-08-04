Milawa’s victory over North Wangaratta on Saturday may prove to be pyrrhic, with the door to finals all but shut to them.

The Demons did the deed over the Hawks at North Wangaratta in their round 18 clash, coming home with the goods 43-31.

Anticipating a strong contest, the Demons got what they were expecting, with North Wangaratta fighting hard across the court to keep pace with Milawa.

However, the Hawks’ accuracy under the post was lacking, with neither of their shooters converting above 62 per cent of their chances to impact the scoreboard.

Conversely, Milawa’s shooters were in fine form, with both of their main targets finishing above 74 percent accuracy, with Alyse Owen top scoring with 20 goals to her name.

Defender Tahlia Matthews-Vincent and Sophie Weir in the centre position had a major influence on the game and transition play.

Milawa’s presence in finals is still mathematically possible, but it would require them to win their last two matches against King Valley (10th) and Bonnie Doon (2nd), as well as needing Goorambat to lose to Bonnie Doon and North Wangaratta (11th), while also making up the almost 18 percentage point deficit.

It’s a long shot, to say the least.

In other results, Bonnie Doon registered the highest total of the season to date, putting King Valley to the sword 90-27.

Star shooter Amy Starzer all but secured the A grade Hotshots award, shooting 62 goals at 86 per cent accuracy, bringing her season tally to 643.

She leads Whorouly’s Abbey Forrest by 65 goals with two games to play.

Chloe Cash played a strong supporting role under the post, finishing with 23 goals at 79 per cent, while defenders Bec Watson and midcourter Erin Brond were solid.

The Bombers sit second on the ladder, an insurmountable 14 points behind ladder leaders Whorouly, who enjoyed the bye.

Elsewhere, Tarrawingee proved too strong for Bright 49-31, Greta held firm over Benalla All Blacks 55-43, and Goorambat powered over Moyhu 52-27.