Ash Gray will lead the Alpine Cycling Club as president for the next 12 months after being elected at the club's annual general meeting on Thursday, 23 July.

Ash takes over from Stuart Tripp, who stepped down after three years in the top job.

Stu made a significant contribution in the leadership role, expending a massive amount of energy and time and was even hands-on as race director for Australia's greatest club race, the Tour Of Bright.

Joining Ash on the committee are: Nathan Kent (vice president), Geoffrey O’Loghlen (secretary), Pamela Hammond (treasurer), Laura Gray (communications), Rupert Shaw (mountain bike coordinator), Dan Brown (junior MTB coordinator), Tim Morris (road coordinator), Lisa Dunne (general committee).

Tim, Rupert and Lisa are new to the committee, while those departing are Cassie Lee (comms coordinator and previously MTB coordinator), James Yorston (roads coordinator of many years), and general committee members and club stalwarts Elsie Northey and Christian Stewart.

The club is still on the lookout for a maintenance coordinator (Trails & Assets) and has a vacancy for a second general committee member -if interested email secretary@alpinecyclingclub.com.au

A highlight at the AGM was the awarding of the Phillip Barnes Award for ACC Volunteer of the Year.

The annual award recognises someone who goes above and beyond for the club - someone whose contribution makes a genuine difference, not just through the work they do, but through the way they support and inspire others.

Gillean Hilton was this year's worthy winner, acknowledging her outstanding contributions which in just the past 12 months included: running the Junior MTB Series; ride leader for junior MTB program; instructor for guided women's rides; trail maintenance; MTB subcommittee; grant funding applications; bringing adaptive MTB racing to Bright; and event volunteer for road & MTB.

What makes Gill’s contribution so special is not just the sheer amount of work she does, but the way she does it - encouraging the club to be better, more inclusive and more welcoming, and sets an incredible example of what it means to be a selfless and giving volunteer.

CLUB CHAMPIONS

Club champions for the year were also awarded at the AGM.

These riders are chosen not just for their prowess on the bike and the results they achieve but also their participation in club activities, meaningful volunteerism, and the way they represent the club.

This year's winners were:

SENIOR MTB RIDER OF THE YEAR: Sam Northey

JUNIOR MTB RIDER OF THE YEAR: Malachy Tripp

SENIOR ROAD CYCLIST OF THE YEAR: Tim Morris

JUNIOR ROAD CYCLIST OF THE YEAR: Lachie Stewart

Honourable Mention to Luis Slotegraaf