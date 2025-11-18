An inspiring spell of seam and swing bowling by opener Ethan Brown has led Mount Beauty to a much-needed six-wicket victory against Howlong at home last Saturday.

Almost a month between their first and most recent win, Brown took career-best figures of 6/10 to set up his team from the get-go, with he and Shannon Carter (2/31) combining for an incredible four wickets in the first two overs to leave the visiting Spiders reeling at 4/3.

The Power were relentless as Brown continued to dominate in his spell of eight straight overs, which consisted of three maidens and only four deliveries that runs were scored off the bat.

Suddenly, Howlong found themselves in the perilous position of 8/25, but were saved by two vital lower-order partnerships to reach a far more respectable 105.

“It was utter carnage at the start of the game,” McLennan said when describing the match’s opening overs.

“Ethan bowled with pace and getting movement in the air and off the pitch.

“He took the edges, hit the stumps, and induced false shots from batsmen who were so rattled that they simply didn’t know what to do.”

In pursuit of a smaller total, McLennan took it upon himself to wrap up the match in quick time, with a scintillating knock of 65 not out from only 47 balls, which included eight fours and three towering sixes.

Debutant Brad Mitchell (16 not out) helped to seal the win in the 19th over with the loss of four wickets, which now sees the Power back in the top six.

“It was great to be back on the winner’s list,” McLennan added.

“We had two new players make their club debut and they brought new enthusiasm to the group.

“Brad is a talented ‘keeper/batsman, who had a slick session behind the stumps with two nice catches and a stumping.

“Sam [McIntyre] bowled some tidy leg spin and he has historically been a top order batsman, and although he didn’t get an opportunity to bat in this game, he will soon and we look forward to seeing what he can do.

“Next week we are off to Yackandandah and with a better list of available players, we’ll give ourselves every chance.”