Dederang-Mount Beauty’s A grade side delivered another sterling victory on Saturday, taking down the Tigers at Barnawartha 41-29.

While they can’t make finals, the Bombers roared against Barnawartha, banking their seventh win for the season and third victory on the trot, leapfrogging the Tigers to sit at seventh on the ladder.

Audrey Barker (GS) was laser accurate under the post, shooting 26 goals at 81 per cent accuracy, while partner in crime Keely Bullivant (GA) contributed with 15 goals at 60 per cent.

Down back, defensive duo Pip Fairbairn and Sasha De Marchi worked hard to limit the Tigers’ ball movement and looks in at goal, while the midcourt, led by Eva Chalmers, Chloe Romans and Mandy Fairbairn were excellent in transition.

On the football field, it was another tough day for the senior Bombers, defeated 4.2 (26) to 14.12 (96) by the Tigers.

Kept scoreless in the first term, the Bombers would have to wait until nearly the 25th minute for their first major, coming from Sam Bakes.

Barnawartha piled on the goals, keeping Dederang-Mount Beauty’s backline under pressure all game.

Bakes would kick another two goals, while Ben Ozolins, Josh Kable and Tom McGhee were named in the best.

The reserves were kept scoreless in their 160-point defeat, while the under 17 Bombers banked a monster 16.11 (107) to 2.7 (19) win, and the under 14s went down by nine points in a close one.

The Bombers head home to Dederang to host Wahgunyah this weekend in the penultimate round of the home and away season.