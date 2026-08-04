MYRTLEFORD GOLF CLUB

Saturday 1 August

Drummond Golf Monthly Medal Jo Ross Jackson Hearing Stroke & Super 6 AMCR 71 AWCR 74

A Grade Winner: Harry McKerral (16) 90/74 c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Tristan Purss (9) 88/74.

B Grade and Medal Winner: Warren Rowney (24) 95/71. B Grade Runner Up: Trout Batt (22) 96/726 c/b.

Super 6 Winner: Harry McKerral (16) 20 nett. Super 6 Runner Up: Warren Rowney (24) 21 nett c/b.

Ball Winners: A Kupke 75, J Gilbert 76, P Cowman 77, C Walker 77, B Love 77, W Kuple 77 c/b.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Spider Hancock, 4th 2nd Shot: Adam Kuple, 8th: Andrew McKerrall, 14th: Paul Cowman, 16th: Adam Kuple.

Raffle Winner: Wayne Kuple.

Matthews Cleaning Award: Jim Martin 86 Nett.

Thursday 30 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Sarah Deas (22) 31c/b. Runner Up: Lizzie Orton (14) 31c/b.

Ball Winner: Marnie Broz, Carolyn Prowse.

Foodworks NTPs - 14th: L Orton.

Stableford Aggregate Team Winner: Sarah Deas, Marnie Broz, Kerry Chapman, Denise O'Donohue.

Wednesday 29 July

Coles Stableford AMCR 71

A Grade Winner: David Jackson (13) 34 pts c/b. A Grade Runner Up: Evan Jones (25) 31 pts c/b.

Ball Winners: B Carroll 31, G Browne 31.

Foodworks NTPs - 1st: Spider Hancock, 4th 2nd Shot: Brad Carroll, 8th: Brad Carroll, 14th: Tristan Purss, 16th: Evan Jones.

Tuesday 28 July

Coles Stableford - AWCR 74

Winner: Angela Bishop (19) 37pts. Runner Up: Lizzie Orton (15) 37pts.

Ball Winner: S Kelly, S Deas.

Foodworks NTP - 14th: S Deas.

MOUNT BEAUTY GOLF CLUB

The ladies of the Mount Beauty Golf Club played stroke on their Par 3 course on Wednesday 29 July which was won by Gill Harrowfield with a net score of 25.

NTP, second shot on 18th, was Liz Harvey.

The men played the front nine on Wednesday 29 July, which was won by Ron Gallagher with 20 points from Allan Retallick with 19 points.

NTP on both the seventh and the ninth was Allan Retallick.

The ladies played stroke over 18 holes on Saturday 1 August which was won by Karen Etherton with net 81 from Leesa Bevan with net 85.

NTP, second shot on the seventh, was Leesa Bevan.

The men played their Monthly Medal round on Saturday 1 August, which was won by Victor Selway with a net 74 from Rick Biesboer with a net 75.

Net 77 got a ball for both Josh Crawford and Grant Frisken.

NTP on the seventh was Dave Browning, the ninth was Rick Biesboer, the 17th, along with the Tatts Ticket from the Tawonga South Newsagency & Post Office, was Grant Frisken, and Rick Biesboer took home the money on the 18th.

BRIGHT COUNTRY GOLF CLUB

During the Industrial Revolution of the Victorian era, changes were rapid in society.

The birth of the railways allowed the general population to explore outside their towns, and therefore golf clubs began to appear all over the countryside.

Mass production methods were adopted to manufacture the clubs and balls, making the game more affordable to the average person.

The game’s popularity exploded, not only in England, but all over the world.

Let’s see how the golfers went last week at Bright.

Monday 27 July, Veteran’s Stableford competition, and all players off the red tees.

Winners: Ray Borschmann with a fine return to form 17 H/C 35 pts C/B, Andrew Robertson 8 H/C 35 pts.

Ball winners: Denis Hayes 34 pts and Peter Dredge 33 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Heather Thompson, 11th: Glenn O’Connell, 16th: Andrew Robertson.

Wednesday 29 July, Ladies Stableford competition.

Winner: Robyn Poyner 30 pts. Runner up: Carol Bailey 29 pts.

Thursday 30 July, Men’s Stableford competition.

Winners: Ray Borschmann (again) 21 H/C 39 pts, John O’Shea 16 H/C 35 pts, Phil Jessen 8 H/C 34 pts C/B.

NTPs - 3rd: Phillip O’Neill, 6th: Ray Borschmann, 11th: Phil Bardsley-Smith, 16th: Phil Jessen.

The NAGA went to Gary Weston who seems to be making a habit of this after his purple patch a few weeks ago.

Friday 31 July, 9 hole Stableford competition.

Winner: Gina Losch 22 pts. Runner up: Roschelle Harison 20 pts.

Saturday 1 August, Stroke competition, open to all golfers, and for the men, August Monthly Medal. The medal winner was Chris Davey 19 H/C and wonderful nett 63.

Other great scores: Carol Burgess 13 H/C nett 70, Frog Thompson 18 H/C nett 71 C/B, Gareth Williams 15 H/C nett 71, John O’Shea 15 H/C nett 72 C/B and Doug Badrock 7 H/C nett 72.

Ball winners: Sam Hall 72 nett, Nick Aloizos nett 73 C/B, Robyn Poyner nett 73, Justin Bakkum 74 C/B, Cameron Wickes nett 74 C/B, Greg Dawson nett 74, Rod Brown nett 75 C/B and Michelle Barker nett 75 C/B.

NTP - 3rd: Cameron Wickes, 6th: Chris Oswin, 11th: Nev Blewitt, 16th: Sam Hall.

The NAGA went to Andy Cook with an ordinary nett 93, but not all was lost, his name came out in the Memebr’s Draw.

The Bright Golf Guru quote of the week, “All golfers are created equal, but some are more equal than others” - this does sound like something that was learnt a long time ago and attributed to Alexander Solzernitisen. Happy golfing.