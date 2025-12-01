Bright's North East Wine claimed the 2025 Victorian Tourism Awards silver trophy in the 'New Tourism Business' category at the VTIC awards evening in Melbourne last week.

The new business, opened in March this year, acts both as a bar and bottle shop, featuring the best of local vintages where customers can sample, compare and take home their new favourite vino.

Partners and business owners, Marion Carrabin and Julian Faelli, attended the awards night at the Centrepiece lounge in Melbourne on Thursday, and walked away with the second-place win in their category.

"I think it's fantastic to get such recognition," Mr Faelli said.

"To see what we're doing in the local area, featuring all the local wineries in one spot and being recognised for it is fantastic.

"We've had some really good feedback from our regulars and locals, they've passed on their words of congratulations."

North East Wine plan to launch an online sales platform in the coming months and release a new bar menu for local and visiting customers to explore.