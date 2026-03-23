One of the most significant residential developments proposed for Myrtleford in years could deliver a major transformation to Smith Street.

Under a planning permit application before Alpine Shire Council, 15 multi-storey dwellings, a mixed-use building comprising three commercial tenancies and 17 apartments with on-site car parking are being proposed on a greenfield site of around 5600 metre-squared at 23 to 27 Smith Street.

According to the project documents currently accessible via council's website, the finished project would include 14 individually-standing town houses, of between one to three-storeys and three to four bedrooms, ranging in size from 155 metres-square to 231 metres-square.

There is also a commercial space ground-floor building with room for three potential businesses, topped with 17 apartment dwellings in three styles - with 13 two bed, one bath and four two bed, two bath apartments - ranging from 72 metres-squared to 94 metres-squared.

Garden spaces, walkways and traffic flow and even the maximum bearings of sunrise and sunset throughout the seasons have also been calculated, to estimate the effect this project would have on the Smith Street site.

Robert Shatford, director of Urban Fields Consulting Pty Ltd which has lodged the permit with council, said the plans demonstrate a positive built form and land use outcome for the township of Myrtleford.

"Whilst the project has an estimated value of $13.25 million, it is expected to generate wider economic benefits for the local community during and post-construction," he said.

"Through the application process, the project team have responded to commentary and recommendations raised by council officers, including reducing the overall dwelling yield.

"The design response capitalises on the significance of the site’s location, on the fringe of the commercial centre, with a focus on activating and enhancing pedestrian connectivity with Smith Street and the rail trail adjoining the site."

To access the proposed development's plans and for more information, visit: https://alpine.greenlightopm.com/public/App_Advertising/25250318R1CZFs8Yw.