Staff, students and coordinators at Myrtleford's St Mary's Primary School celebrated Shrove Tuesday (or Pancake Day) by welcoming their families to campus last Tuesday, 17 February, with all filling up on delicious pancakes to prepare for the day ahead.

Attendees were able to make a gold-coin donation to participate in the breakfast and raise funds for Caritas Australia, the fundraising organisation St Mary's donates to every year.

Event coordinator, Lucia Southern, said the planning leading up to this year's breakfast went smoothly.

"It was a wonderful morning filled with delicious pancakes, laughter and community spirit," she said.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make the celebration so special.

"Events like this remind us of the strong connections we share as a school community."