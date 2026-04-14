Positioned on a low-maintenance 234m² allotment, this well-presented two-bedroom brick veneer unit offers comfortable living in a convenient location just a short walk to the town centre.

Step inside to discover a light-filled and spacious lounge, complete with a split system for year-round comfort. The recently renovated kitchen features an electric cooker, stainless steel finishes, and ample storage, making it both stylish and functional.

Both bedrooms are generously sized, with the main bedroom offering built-in robes and a ceiling fan, while the second bedroom is also equipped with a ceiling fan. The central bathroom includes a vanity, walk-in corner shower, and a practical laundry space with washing machine provision and tub, complemented by a separate WC for added convenience.

Outside, the property continues to impress with a secure backyard, complete with a small garden shed, established trees, and a clothesline. A single carport with roller door provides secure parking and additional storage options.

An ideal opportunity for investors, downsizers, or first home buyers seeking a neat and tidy property in a prime, walk-to-town location.