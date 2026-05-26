Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of north-east Victoria, on the cusp of the Victorian Alps and within close proximity to the historic township of Beechworth, this remarkable property presents a rare opportunity to secure an exceptional lifestyle holding.



Set on 5.48 hectares (13.54 acres) of fertile land, the property offers the perfect blend of lifestyle living and productive land, complete with grazing areas and established chestnut trees, making it an ideal option for those seeking space, tranquillity and the potential for small-scale farming.



The charming brick veneer home offers comfortable living across two levels, with approximately 19 squares of living space. The ground floor comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom, separate WC, laundry, garage and a storage shed. Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom features a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the generous kitchen, dining and living area flows seamlessly out to a lovely deck that overlooks the picturesque surrounds and farmland.



Further enhancing the appeal is a dedicated showroom/shop space complete with a 3m x 5m cool room, ideal for showcasing and storing produce or easily adaptable to suit a variety of business or lifestyle needs.



At the northern end of the property sits a substantial shed offering approximately 325sqm of floor space, providing excellent storage, workspace or potential for a range of agricultural or hobby farm pursuits.



Water security is well catered for with an 18-megalitre irrigation licence, frontage to Myrtle Creek, a dam and two water tanks.



Conveniently located just 14km from Beechworth, 17km from Myrtleford and approximately 52km from Wangaratta, Albury and Wodonga, the property offers peaceful rural living while remaining within easy reach of key regional centres and services.



Whether you are looking to establish a hobby farm, create a self-sufficient lifestyle or simply enjoy the beauty of country living, this outstanding property presents an exceptional opportunity.