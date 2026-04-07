Positioned in a quiet, family-friendly pocket of Bright, this near-new home delivers the perfect balance of modern comfort, thoughtful design and effortless liveability.



From the moment you step inside, you're welcomed by a light-filled interior and a sense of space, with high ceilings and a neutral palette creating a warm, contemporary feel. The heart of the home is the open-plan living, dining and kitchen zone, where a stunning stone fireplace anchors the space and adds both character and cosiness through the cooler months. The well-appointed kitchen offers generous bench space, quality appliances and a walk-in pantry, making it as functional as it is stylish.



Designed with families in mind, the floorplan offers excellent separation. The master suite is privately positioned at the front, complete with walk-in robe and ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are set within their own wing alongside a central bathroom and separate toilet. A second living area provides flexibility for a kids' retreat, media room or quiet sitting space.



Seamless indoor-outdoor connection is a highlight, with the living zone opening onto a large undercover deck- perfect for entertaining year-round or simply enjoying Bright's relaxed lifestyle.



Set on a low-maintenance allotment, the property also features a double garage and an impressive separate shed/workshop, ideal for tradies, hobbyists or additional storage.



Modern, move-in ready and superbly located, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure a quality home in one of Bright's most desirable areas.